NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) Short Interest Update

NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, a drop of 18.6% from the March 31st total of 2,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

NatWest Group stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.26. The stock had a trading volume of 141,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,629,351. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.06. NatWest Group has a twelve month low of $4.99 and a twelve month high of $6.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $27.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.25.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). NatWest Group had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 25.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NatWest Group will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.199 dividend. This is a positive change from NatWest Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NWG. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 948.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,401,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,566,000 after buying an additional 1,268,177 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 763.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 672,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after buying an additional 594,905 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NatWest Group during the 4th quarter valued at $3,232,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of NatWest Group during the 4th quarter valued at $3,232,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,237,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,803,000 after buying an additional 406,677 shares during the period. 0.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 320 ($4.00) to GBX 330 ($4.12) in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised NatWest Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 230 ($2.87) to GBX 240 ($3.00) in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 290 ($3.62) to GBX 300 ($3.75) in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, HSBC raised NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NatWest Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.34.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

