Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. 34,412 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 210,241 shares.The stock last traded at $4.71 and had previously closed at $4.84.

The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02.

Several research firms have weighed in on NAUT. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Nautilus Biotechnology from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nautilus Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Nautilus Biotechnology in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.67.

In related news, CEO Sujal M. Patel bought 50,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $180,000.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NAUT. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nautilus Biotechnology in the second quarter worth about $385,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Nautilus Biotechnology by 18.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Nautilus Biotechnology by 23.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,228,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,542,000 after acquiring an additional 231,491 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Nautilus Biotechnology in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nautilus Biotechnology by 490.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 385,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 320,474 shares in the last quarter. 47.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.58.

About Nautilus Biotechnology

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It develops Nautilus Platform, a proteomics platform that includes end-to-end solution comprised of instruments, consumables, and software analysis.

