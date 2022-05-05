Needham & Company LLC Initiates Coverage on CarMax (NYSE:KMX)

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on KMX. TheStreet cut CarMax from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Bank of America lowered CarMax from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded CarMax from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citic Securities assumed coverage on CarMax in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a buy rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CarMax from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $130.64.

Shares of KMX opened at $100.18 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.31 and a 200 day moving average of $118.45. CarMax has a one year low of $85.36 and a one year high of $155.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.43.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 22.74%. CarMax’s revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CarMax will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 246.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,916,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,472,000 after acquiring an additional 4,207,817 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,370,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in CarMax by 22.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,121,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,356,000 after purchasing an additional 745,024 shares in the last quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd raised its holdings in CarMax by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 2,306,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,327,000 after purchasing an additional 460,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tesco Pension Investment Ltd grew its position in CarMax by 49.8% in the third quarter. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd now owns 1,124,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,948,000 after buying an additional 374,209 shares during the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

