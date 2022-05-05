Neighbourly Pharmacy (TSE:NBLY) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc. (TSE:NBLY – Get Rating) shares were down 2.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$24.83 and last traded at C$24.97. Approximately 33,952 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 56,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$25.70.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NBLY shares. Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy to a “buy” rating and set a C$40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$39.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$853.20 million and a P/E ratio of -10.09.

Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc owns and operates a chain of retail pharmacies in Canada. It operates in 172 locations. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

