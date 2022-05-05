NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NerdWallet stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.67. 5,036 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,755. NerdWallet has a 12 month low of $9.04 and a 12 month high of $34.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.81.

In related news, CEO Tim Chao-Ming Chen purchased 13,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.33 per share, for a total transaction of $156,286.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 84,900 shares of company stock worth $852,925. Insiders own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRDS. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in NerdWallet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in NerdWallet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NerdWallet during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NerdWallet during the 4th quarter valued at $543,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NerdWallet during the 4th quarter valued at $1,263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on NRDS. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of NerdWallet from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of NerdWallet from $30.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of NerdWallet from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NerdWallet from $17.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.93.

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

