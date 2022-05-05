Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:NBXG)

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

Shares of NYSE:NBXG opened at 12.19 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of 12.92. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund has a one year low of 11.36 and a one year high of 20.76.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 179.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 345,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,976,000 after acquiring an additional 221,837 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the fourth quarter worth $192,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the fourth quarter worth $602,000.

