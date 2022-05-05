New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. New Gold had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a positive return on equity of 8.82%.

Shares of NGD traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.38. The stock had a trading volume of 5,793,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,252,250. New Gold has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $940.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.40, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of New Gold by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 7,050 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of New Gold by 210.9% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 22,933 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of New Gold by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 8,591 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of New Gold by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 9,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of New Gold by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 206,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 56,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NGD shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of New Gold from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of New Gold from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James set a $2.00 target price on shares of New Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of New Gold from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.25.

About New Gold (Get Rating)

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

