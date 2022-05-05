New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.60.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of New Residential Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NRZ traded down $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.33. 7,904,665 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,615,396. New Residential Investment has a twelve month low of $8.98 and a twelve month high of $11.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

New Residential Investment ( NYSE:NRZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 30.10% and a return on equity of 14.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that New Residential Investment will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.25%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NRZ. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 311.1% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 207.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 121.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.48% of the company’s stock.

New Residential Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans, and Corporate segments. The company invests in mortgage servicing rights, mortgage origination and servicing companies, residential mortgage-backed securities, properties and loans, consumer loans, and other opportunistic investments.

