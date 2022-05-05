New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.30 EPS

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.30), MarketWatch Earnings reports. New York Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 93.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:NYMT traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,352,507. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.40 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a current ratio of 5.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.76. New York Mortgage Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.09 and a fifty-two week high of $4.93.

Get New York Mortgage Trust alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 800.00%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NYMT. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on New York Mortgage Trust from $4.50 to $3.75 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised New York Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded New York Mortgage Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, New York Mortgage Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.57.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NYMT. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $163,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,814,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,249,000 after buying an additional 71,784 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,289,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after buying an additional 190,869 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 496,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after buying an additional 90,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,334,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,931,000 after buying an additional 355,207 shares in the last quarter. 54.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.