NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NexGen Energy Ltd. focuses on the acquisition, exploration and development of Canadian uranium projects. The company owns a portfolio of uranium exploration assets primarily in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada. NexGen Energy Ltd. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Get NexGen Energy alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on NexGen Energy from C$10.00 to C$10.75 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded NexGen Energy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on NexGen Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NexGen Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.50.

NYSEAMERICAN NXE opened at $5.12 on Wednesday. NexGen Energy has a one year low of $3.47 and a one year high of $6.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.38 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 26.00, a quick ratio of 26.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts expect that NexGen Energy will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 56.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of NexGen Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NexGen Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of NexGen Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, New Harbor Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 24.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NexGen Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its principal asset is the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NexGen Energy (NXE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NexGen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexGen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.