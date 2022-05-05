NEXT (LON:NXT) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

NEXT (LON:NXT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 7,500 ($93.69) price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.23% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NXT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 9,250 ($115.55) target price on shares of NEXT in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of NEXT from GBX 7,100 ($88.69) to GBX 6,900 ($86.20) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on NEXT from GBX 7,800 ($97.44) to GBX 7,280 ($90.94) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NEXT has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 8,428.75 ($105.29).

Shares of NXT opened at GBX 6,086 ($76.03) on Tuesday. NEXT has a 52-week low of GBX 5,578 ($69.68) and a 52-week high of GBX 8,484 ($105.98). The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 6,214.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 7,215.09. The company has a market capitalization of £7.98 billion and a PE ratio of 11.61.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

