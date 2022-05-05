NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) PT Lowered to C$6.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$11.50 to C$6.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NFYEF. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$26.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$18.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Monday. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$22.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of NFI Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NFI Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.58.

Get NFI Group alerts:

Shares of NFI Group stock opened at $8.73 on Monday. NFI Group has a twelve month low of $8.16 and a twelve month high of $25.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.09.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.0415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%.

NFI Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the Alexander Dennis Limited brand name; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI brand names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts brand name, as well as articulated buses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NFI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NFI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.