NFI Group (TSE:NFI) PT Lowered to C$18.00 at Scotiabank

NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$22.00 to C$18.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NFI. Atb Cap Markets cut NFI Group from an outperform rating to a speculative rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. CIBC reduced their price target on NFI Group from C$18.00 to C$12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut NFI Group from an outperform rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$21.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. TD Securities reduced their price target on NFI Group from C$18.00 to C$13.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, ATB Capital reduced their price target on NFI Group from C$35.00 to C$28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$15.83.

NFI opened at C$11.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.15, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.77. NFI Group has a 52-week low of C$10.39 and a 52-week high of C$31.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$885.46 million and a PE ratio of -43.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$15.56 and its 200-day moving average price is C$19.01.

NFI Group ( TSE:NFI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$871.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$757.22 million. Research analysts forecast that NFI Group will post 1.0300001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.053 per share. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. NFI Group’s payout ratio is currently -253.96%.

In other news, Director Adam L. Gray bought 547,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$16.01 per share, with a total value of C$8,757,470.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,537,387 shares in the company, valued at C$136,683,565.87. Also, Director Larry Dean Edwards purchased 5,180 shares of NFI Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$13.91 per share, with a total value of C$72,072.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$208,704. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 982,580 shares of company stock worth $15,485,854.

NFI Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the Alexander Dennis Limited brand name; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI brand names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts brand name, as well as articulated buses.

