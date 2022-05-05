NFTb (NFTB) Price Tops $0.0488 on Major Exchanges

NFTb (NFTB) traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. In the last seven days, NFTb has traded down 27.6% against the U.S. dollar. One NFTb coin can currently be purchased for $0.0488 or 0.00000134 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NFTb has a market cap of $5.18 million and $311,494.00 worth of NFTb was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded up 1,419.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00047441 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002221 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.11 or 0.00225012 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.13 or 0.00477653 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00039875 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $71,540.76 or 1.96037403 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

NFTb Profile

NFTb’s total supply is 999,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,243,272 coins. NFTb’s official Twitter account is @nftbmarket

