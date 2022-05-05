Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Boosts Stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lifted its holdings in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. owned 0.15% of Itron worth $4,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in Itron by 6.9% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,791,507 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $210,450,000 after purchasing an additional 179,061 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Itron by 8.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,464,410 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $110,754,000 after purchasing an additional 109,775 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Itron by 44.5% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,214,735 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $91,871,000 after purchasing an additional 374,242 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Itron by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 920,508 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $63,071,000 after purchasing an additional 48,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Itron by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 881,526 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $60,402,000 after purchasing an additional 110,616 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Itron news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $30,213.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 1,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $86,377.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,033 shares of company stock valued at $696,751 over the last 90 days. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Itron stock traded down $3.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,636. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.70 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.98 and its 200 day moving average is $60.16. Itron, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.02 and a 1-year high of $102.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $475.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.49 million. Itron had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Itron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Itron from $60.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Itron in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Itron from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Itron from $98.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.36.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

