Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Boosts Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 79.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,636 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,000 shares during the quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $12,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Troy Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter worth $567,426,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,829,594 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,026,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014,401 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4,297.8% during the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,975,074 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $247,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,163 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,932,949 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,027,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 25,370,323 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,624,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,593 shares in the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $631,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.19.

NYSE MDT traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $104.37. 129,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,266,095. The company has a market cap of $140.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.74. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $98.38 and a 12-month high of $135.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $108.17 and a 200 day moving average of $109.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.42%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

