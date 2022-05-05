Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Buys New Shares in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 85,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,621,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patron Partners LLC raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 6,897 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,811 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 20,106 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Harrell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,683 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

LNG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $116.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $165.00 to $171.00 in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $129.00 to $134.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.38.

NYSEAMERICAN LNG traded down $3.53 on Thursday, hitting $142.77. 156,361 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,276,316. The company has a market cap of $36.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.82 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.77 and a 1-year high of $150.00.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported ($3.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by ($6.86). Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is presently -14.27%.

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Neal A. Shear sold 10,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.16, for a total transaction of $1,446,170.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

