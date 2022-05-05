Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Grows Stock Holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 307.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $2,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMH. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 97.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 162,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,688,000 after buying an additional 80,314 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 264.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 876,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,057,000 after purchasing an additional 636,134 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 9.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 25.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 87.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 47,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 22,142 shares in the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.28.

AMH traded down $1.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.27. 148,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,837,849. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $35.89 and a 1 year high of $44.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.25. The firm has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.58.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $338.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.26 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 2.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 180.00%.

In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 1,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.41 per share, for a total transaction of $32,397.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

