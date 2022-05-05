Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Reduces Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. reduced its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,200 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy makes up 1.6% of Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $17,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 275.6% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 52,510 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 201.0% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.44.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded down $1.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $71.39. 488,529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,646,586. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.60 and its 200 day moving average is $82.96. The stock has a market cap of $140.25 billion, a PE ratio of 98.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.49. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.52 and a 12 month high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.49%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 229.73%.

NextEra Energy Profile (Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.