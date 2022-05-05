NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by First National Bank of Hutchinson

First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,748 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in NIKE were worth $791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel lifted its position in NIKE by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 34,900 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $5,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,443 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,574,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 99.0% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 59,475 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,913,000 after buying an additional 29,593 shares during the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 25,630 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,271,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $164.00 price objective on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on NIKE from $202.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on NIKE in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on NIKE from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on NIKE from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.41.

Shares of NIKE stock traded down $7.43 on Thursday, hitting $118.63. 8,381,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,036,721. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $129.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.69. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.52 and a 1-year high of $179.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.19%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

