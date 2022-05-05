NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators cut its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,048 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 805 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in NIKE were worth $2,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on NIKE in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on NIKE from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on NIKE from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NIKE from $202.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.41.

Shares of NKE stock traded down $7.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $118.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,381,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,036,721. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.69. The company has a market capitalization of $186.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.95. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.52 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.19%.

NIKE Company Profile (Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.