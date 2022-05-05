Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nikola Corporation manufactures electric vehicles. The company offers battery-electric and hydrogen fuel-cell electric vehicles. It also manufactures semi-trucks and powersports vehicles. Nikola Corporation, formerly known as Vectoiq Acq CP, is based in Phoenix, Arizona. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NKLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Nikola from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Nikola from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Nikola from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Nikola from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Nikola in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nikola has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.72.

Nikola stock opened at $7.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Nikola has a 12-month low of $6.41 and a 12-month high of $19.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.07.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.07. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nikola will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NKLA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nikola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,174,000. Teramo Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nikola in the 4th quarter valued at $32,535,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Nikola by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,642,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616,997 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Nikola by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,430,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,261,000 after acquiring an additional 735,564 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Nikola by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,708,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,567,000 after acquiring an additional 610,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector.

