Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (TSE:NSR – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Cormark lowered their price target on the stock from C$17.50 to C$10.75. Cormark currently has a tender rating on the stock. Nomad Royalty traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$10.95, with a volume of 540842 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$10.25.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James set a C$16.00 target price on shares of Nomad Royalty and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Nomad Royalty and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Haywood Securities restated a “tender” rating on shares of Nomad Royalty in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$21.00 price objective on shares of Nomad Royalty in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.67.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$663.74 million and a PE ratio of -276.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.07, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Nomad Royalty ( TSE:NSR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$8.55 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Nomad Royalty’s payout ratio is -406.03%.

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. The company owns a portfolio of 22 royalty, stream, and other interests. Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

