Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NDSN. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Nordson in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a hold rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Nordson from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $275.40.

Get Nordson alerts:

NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $222.46 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $222.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.54. The firm has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.94. Nordson has a 52-week low of $197.20 and a 52-week high of $272.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $609.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.21 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 20.34%. Nordson’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Nordson will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Nordson’s payout ratio is presently 24.09%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NDSN. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Nordson during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Nordson by 1,412.5% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 2,740.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

About Nordson (Get Rating)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.