Northcape Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,879 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Visa by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,708,994 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,752,396,000 after acquiring an additional 533,415 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in Visa by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 12,330 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 102,000 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 26,985 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:V traded down $9.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $205.24. The company had a trading volume of 7,713,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,931,277. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.67 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.58%.

In related news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total value of $234,987.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total value of $1,462,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,513 shares of company stock worth $10,492,649. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. raised Visa to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Barclays cut their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.24.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

