Northcape Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 12,389 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,027,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 132,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,754,000 after buying an additional 3,754 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 60,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,840,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 83,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,590,000 after buying an additional 6,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bar Harbor Trust Services boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 15,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

PG traded down $2.90 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $154.46. The company had a trading volume of 8,179,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,254,661. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $131.94 and a 52 week high of $165.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $370.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $154.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.51.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 63.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.47.

In other news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 1,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total value of $295,813.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total transaction of $9,871,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 253,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,777,057.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 128,515 shares of company stock worth $20,862,606. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

