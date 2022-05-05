Northcape Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 7,717 American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,457,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in American Water Works by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 13,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 6,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 147,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,894,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,347,000 after buying an additional 3,782 shares in the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Water Works alerts:

AWK traded down $4.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $148.36. 690,881 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,018,410. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.20 and a 1 year high of $189.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.58.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.10. American Water Works had a net margin of 33.16% and a return on equity of 11.25%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 33.99%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AWK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $190.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of American Water Works from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.00.

American Water Works Profile (Get Rating)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.