Northcape Wealth Management LLC Invests $10.67 Million in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 488,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,674,000. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 3.6% of Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Northcape Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Collective Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000.

NYSEARCA BSCO traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $20.87. 1,846,867 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 940,460. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.79 and a fifty-two week high of $22.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.50.

