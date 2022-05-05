Northcape Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 137,753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $7,158,000. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 2.4% of Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 242,175 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $12,583,000 after acquiring an additional 18,616 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,189 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 133,393 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,931,000 after acquiring an additional 7,394 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 109.7% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 476,010 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $24,733,000 after acquiring an additional 248,988 shares during the period. Finally, Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $379,000. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DZ Bank lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 29th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.93.

NYSE:VZ traded down $0.53 on Thursday, hitting $47.84. 20,599,559 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,443,004. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.55 and a 1 year high of $59.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.34. The company has a market cap of $200.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.42.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.71%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $81,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,004. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,832.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,763 shares of company stock worth $1,342,807 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

