Northcape Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYY. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Sysco in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SYY traded down $2.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $83.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,725,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,583,736. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $68.05 and a twelve month high of $91.53. The stock has a market cap of $42.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.86.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $16.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 82.36% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 123.69%.

In related news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $303,324.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 236,400 shares of company stock worth $20,465,169 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SYY shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Argus upgraded Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. CL King started coverage on Sysco in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.88.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

