Northcape Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 13,981 Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,703,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Chubb by 1.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,179,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,888,607,000 after purchasing an additional 364,428 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Chubb by 4.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,367,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $757,727,000 after purchasing an additional 166,985 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Chubb by 12.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,169,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $549,847,000 after purchasing an additional 358,034 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Chubb by 14.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,289,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,129,000 after purchasing an additional 283,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Chubb by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,223,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,075,000 after purchasing an additional 130,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CB traded down $5.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $208.00. 1,739,053 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,923,335. The firm has a market cap of $88.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.56. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $155.78 and a 12 month high of $218.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.34. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 14.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.04%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CB. Barclays increased their price objective on Chubb from $244.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Chubb in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.80.

In other news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.97, for a total value of $125,641.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 22,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $4,823,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,666 shares of company stock valued at $8,709,616. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

