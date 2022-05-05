Northcape Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 59,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,537,000. Coca-Cola makes up about 1.2% of Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth $46,000. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KO shares. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $58.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.29.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 25,406 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total transaction of $1,575,426.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 11,337 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total transaction of $713,097.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 548,619 shares of company stock worth $34,831,706 over the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of KO stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $64.51. The stock had a trading volume of 20,153,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,035,289. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $67.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.58.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 41.84%. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.95%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

