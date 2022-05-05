NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Acquires New Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,810 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $674,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Waters by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 928,808 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $331,863,000 after buying an additional 134,304 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Waters during the 4th quarter valued at $39,412,000. Fundsmith LLP increased its position in Waters by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 4,511,194 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,611,850,000 after purchasing an additional 103,155 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Waters by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,161,296 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $414,147,000 after purchasing an additional 101,669 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Waters by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,737,944 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,050,168,000 after purchasing an additional 80,183 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Waters alerts:

WAT opened at $342.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $314.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $331.70. Waters Co. has a 52-week low of $288.32 and a 52-week high of $428.22.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $690.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.08 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 239.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WAT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Waters from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $373.83.

Waters Profile (Get Rating)

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.