NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Acquires Shares of 25,300 Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 25,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,768 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sally Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sally Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000.

Shares of Sally Beauty stock opened at $15.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.60. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.88 and a 1-year high of $25.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Sally Beauty ( NYSE:SBH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $980.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.34 million. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 125.54% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SBH has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sally Beauty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Sally Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.70.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

