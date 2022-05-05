NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Invests $579,000 in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,240 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Masco by 551.3% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 508 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Steph & Co. bought a new stake in Masco during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Smithfield Trust Co grew its holdings in Masco by 28.2% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 910 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in Masco by 194.7% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 896 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Masco in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 43,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total transaction of $2,662,881.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 12,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total value of $749,931.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,331 shares of company stock valued at $3,911,613 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Masco from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Masco from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Masco from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Masco from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.69.

Shares of MAS opened at $55.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Masco Co. has a one year low of $48.78 and a one year high of $71.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.21 and a 200 day moving average of $60.82.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. Masco had a return on equity of 3,870.83% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Masco’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 49.34%.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

