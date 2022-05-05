NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Invests $658,000 in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,900 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARW. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC bought a new position in Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter worth $239,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 95,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,837,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

In other Arrow Electronics news, CFO Christopher Stansbury sold 52,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.60, for a total transaction of $6,443,948.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Sean J. Kerins sold 8,687 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.08, for a total value of $1,069,195.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,580 shares of company stock valued at $12,053,449 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Arrow Electronics from $143.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Arrow Electronics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of NYSE:ARW opened at $124.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.11 and a 12-month high of $137.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.27 and its 200 day moving average is $123.11.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $5.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.42 by $0.95. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $9.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 18.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrow Electronics Profile (Get Rating)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.