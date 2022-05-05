NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Invests $757,000 in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,793,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 2,607 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 8.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 55,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,809,000 after buying an additional 4,095 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 12.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 213,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $77,028,000 after buying an additional 23,939 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.4% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 14,072 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,068,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. 84.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $462.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $344.89 and a 12 month high of $490.82. The stock has a market cap of $71.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $450.22 and a 200 day moving average of $403.64.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.89 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.31%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.31, for a total value of $259,358.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 4,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.40, for a total value of $1,826,791.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,738 shares of company stock worth $4,485,857. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NOC shares. Wolfe Research downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $436.36.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

