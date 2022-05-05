NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Makes New $516,000 Investment in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,570 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Red Cedar Capital LLC raised its stake in Teleflex by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 7,349 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 10,900 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,659 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 3,879 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TFX opened at $286.65 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $334.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $330.70. Teleflex Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $277.02 and a fifty-two week high of $428.36. The firm has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.16. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $641.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 13.22%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Teleflex from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded Teleflex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $373.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $394.58.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

