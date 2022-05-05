NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Makes New $752,000 Investment in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,640 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of KEYS. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 82.5% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $146.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.08. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.65 and a twelve month high of $209.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $151.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.27.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.06). Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 18.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $158.92 per share, with a total value of $158,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.34, for a total transaction of $487,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KEYS shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.77.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

