NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000.
Shares of VOO opened at $394.34 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $372.13 and a 12 month high of $441.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $401.85 and its 200-day moving average is $414.56.
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
