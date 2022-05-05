NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Purchases New Shares in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,150 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $850,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC owned approximately 0.07% of CTS at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in CTS by 1.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,567,772 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,461,000 after buying an additional 25,153 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in CTS by 29.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,470,404 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,450,000 after buying an additional 338,422 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of CTS by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,062,905 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,030,000 after acquiring an additional 172,060 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of CTS by 14.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 769,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $22,599,000 after buying an additional 94,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of CTS by 3.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 396,639 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,261,000 after buying an additional 13,831 shares in the last quarter. 91.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTS stock opened at $37.71 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.54. CTS Co. has a 12-month low of $28.72 and a 12-month high of $39.49.

CTS ( NYSE:CTS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.14. CTS had a negative net margin of 6.32% and a positive return on equity of 14.93%. The business had revenue of $147.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that CTS Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -15.53%.

Several analysts have commented on CTS shares. TheStreet lowered shares of CTS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut CTS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Sidoti raised CTS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CTS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.75.

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

