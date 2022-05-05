NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Takes $496,000 Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NTR. Fractal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the fourth quarter worth about $1,188,000. Argent Trust Co grew its stake in Nutrien by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 6,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in Nutrien by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 295,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,259,000 after purchasing an additional 73,100 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Nutrien by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Nutrien by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 69,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,252,000 after purchasing an additional 36,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NTR opened at $107.31 on Thursday. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1-year low of $57.08 and a 1-year high of $117.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.67 and a 200-day moving average of $81.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $59.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.87.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.17. Nutrien had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Nutrien’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 14.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.65%.

NTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $120.00 price objective on Nutrien in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Nutrien from $85.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Nutrien from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Nutrien from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Nutrien from $89.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.20.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

