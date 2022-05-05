NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Takes $567,000 Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OTIS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,709,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,020,428,000 after buying an additional 1,372,775 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,571,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,002,000 after buying an additional 520,103 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,082,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,722,000 after buying an additional 38,736 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,191,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,468,000 after buying an additional 49,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,306,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,969,000 after buying an additional 111,449 shares in the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen cut their target price on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.31.

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $76.60 on Thursday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $71.07 and a one year high of $92.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.85 and its 200 day moving average is $80.67. The company has a market capitalization of $32.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 35.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.99%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

