NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Takes $595,000 Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Martin Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 25.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $592.64 on Thursday. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $544.00 and a 52 week high of $895.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.57, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $627.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $711.33.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.16. ASML had a net margin of 31.56% and a return on equity of 54.58%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.86 EPS. ASML’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 18.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $3.5617 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.08. This represents a yield of 0.93%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.74%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Societe Generale dropped their target price on shares of ASML from €800.00 ($842.11) to €710.00 ($747.37) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $930.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of ASML from $975.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $854.38.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

