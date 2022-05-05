NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Takes $703,000 Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000.

Shares of DFAC opened at $26.53 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.69. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $24.87 and a twelve month high of $29.33.

