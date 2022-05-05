NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Takes $721,000 Position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,532,000 after purchasing an additional 14,139 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 887,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,399,000 after purchasing an additional 135,439 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 126,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. 88.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, SVP Martin Thomas sold 4,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total value of $380,511.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FBHS opened at $77.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.91 and its 200 day moving average is $92.09. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.27 and a 12 month high of $114.00.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 26.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.93%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FBHS. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $94.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.15.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

