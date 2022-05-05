NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Takes Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 24,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 34,143,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,940 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,595,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,239,000 after buying an additional 363,481 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,388,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,597,000 after buying an additional 318,008 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,365,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,459,000 after buying an additional 71,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Austin Asset Management Co Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $124,438,000.

Shares of DFAC opened at $26.53 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.69. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $24.87 and a twelve month high of $29.33.

