NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Takes Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,358 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $881,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 42 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 96.2% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 671.4% during the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 54 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 240.0% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $499.46 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $533.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $589.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $448.27 and a 12 month high of $707.60. The company has a market cap of $100.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 454.05, a PEG ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.09.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 158 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.87, for a total transaction of $91,461.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.26, for a total transaction of $456,922.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,613.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,868 shares of company stock worth $18,684,741. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NOW shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $715.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $680.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $623.00 to $656.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $765.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $667.97.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

