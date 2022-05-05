Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the energy company on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 28th. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock traded down $0.65 on Thursday, reaching $27.29. 819,073 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,127,858. Northern Oil and Gas has a 52 week low of $14.03 and a 52 week high of $30.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $332.37 million during the quarter. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 1.28% and a negative return on equity of 351.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on NOG shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America cut shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Northern Oil and Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.91.

In related news, insider Michael D. Kelly sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total transaction of $368,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lisa Meier sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total transaction of $323,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,112,572 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $84,638,000 after purchasing an additional 404,438 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 260.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 568,624 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,702,000 after purchasing an additional 410,903 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 106,899 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,417 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 14,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 352.2% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 142,605 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 111,072 shares during the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

