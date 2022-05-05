Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) Plans $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 28th.

Shares of NYSE:NOG opened at $27.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Northern Oil and Gas has a one year low of $14.03 and a one year high of $30.44.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

